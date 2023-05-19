SPRINGFIELD - State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) and State Senator Erica Harriss (R-Glen Carbon) have released the following statement following the Senate’s passage of House Bill 476 which allows appointed part time commissioners of the Metro East Sanitary District the ability to give themselves fulltime benefits:

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The Metro East Sanitary District has unfortunately long been a magnet for controversy. Thankfully, local officials have been trying to fix the situation and rein in the spending. Just this week they made clear this bill attempts to undo the will of the people who actually live and work in the area. It’s extremely disappointing to see Chicago lawmakers bailing out their Metro East political allies at the expense of our constituents.”

More like this:

Sen. Belt Announces 24 School Districts Around Metro East Will Receive Additional Funding
Aug 7, 2025
Illinois State Police Announces Results Of Violent Crime Suppression Detail In The Metro East Area
Aug 7, 2025
Bethalto Man Charged After Standoff in Bethalto
Jul 21, 2025
Elderly Man Dies After Being Hit by Car at 4 a.m. Monday
Aug 11, 2025
Win an $800,000 Home or $300K Cash While Supporting Make-A-Wish Foundation
Aug 20, 2025

 