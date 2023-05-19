Joint Statement On Passage Of Metro East Sanitary District Legislation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) and State Senator Erica Harriss (R-Glen Carbon) have released the following statement following the Senate’s passage of House Bill 476 which allows appointed part time commissioners of the Metro East Sanitary District the ability to give themselves fulltime benefits: Article continues after sponsor message “The Metro East Sanitary District has unfortunately long been a magnet for controversy. Thankfully, local officials have been trying to fix the situation and rein in the spending. Just this week they made clear this bill attempts to undo the will of the people who actually live and work in the area. It’s extremely disappointing to see Chicago lawmakers bailing out their Metro East political allies at the expense of our constituents.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending