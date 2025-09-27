ST. LOUIS – We are all joined by blood and patients with sickle cell disease need our help now. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. is partnering with the American Red Cross for the Joined by Blood Sickle Cell Blood Drive, hosted on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 500 N. Vandeventer Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108.

This blood drive is held in memory of Ronicia Britts, who passed away at age 29 of sickle cell disease. Ronicia’s mother, Rosemary Britts started the Sickle Cell Association in St. Louis and has been a strong advocate for those with the disease.

“Each year, I do this blood drive in memory of my daughter Ronicia who lived with sickle cell,” shared Rosemary Britts, Executive Director of the Sickle Cell Association. “Receiving regular blood transfusions is what allowed her to live well and attend college. I hope that the community will come out and donate blood to help those living with sickle cell in memory of my daughter, Ronicia.”

September is Sickle Cell Awareness month and “Joined by Blood” is the Sickle Cell Initiative’s fall-focused activation. According to a study published by The American Journal of Preventive Medicine, about every two and a half minutes, someone with sickle cell disease arrives at a U.S. emergency room and nearly two out of three times, they are in severe pain. The support of blood donors does more than help manage symptoms, it helps to restore freedom to those with sickle cell disease while wrapping them in the care and compassion of their community. Every blood donation is an act of belonging that says, “You are not fighting alone.”

“When our communities give together, we heal together. The Red Cross is thrilled to have the support of preeminent organizations rooted in impact including the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, and the Sickle Cell Association,” said LaKricia Cox, Executive Director, Red Cross of Greater St. Louis. “These champions of change expand blood donation opportunities in Black communities and their partnerships are critical to building trust, sharing information and working together to engage new donors and help save lives.”

Those who come to give blood will receive a $20 Amazon.Com Gift Card by email. Additionally, when donors come to give Sept. 22-Oct. 19, 2025 they'll be rewarded with a $10 Amazon.Com Gift Card by email! Terms and additional details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/scpromo and RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: SickleCell, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.



About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

