Marquette Catholic Track Team State Send OffALTON - Marquette Catholic plans a send-off for the girls who have qualified for the IHSA State Girls Track and Field Meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marquette Catholic.

Explorers’ head girls track and field coach Tim Turnbeaugh said he is so excited to send this group to state and said the girls all worked extremely hard for this coveted accomplishment. The Class 1A IHSA Girls State Track and Field Meet is Thursday, May 19, 2021, and Saturday, May 21, 2021, for Marquette at Eastern Illinois University Track and Field Complex in Charleston.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The coach and Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Brian Hoener encouraged the Marquette Explorers faithful to turnout for the send-off for these girls.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Explorers' state girls track and field qualifiers are Kailey Vickrey, Sammy Hentrich, Paige Rister, Ava Certa, and Katie Johnson.

More like this:

Auto Butler Female Athlete Of The Month For Redbirds: Rayna Raglin Records First At Top Times Meet In 60 Meters
3 days ago
Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athlete Of Month: Indoor Track and Field Championships Showcase Grifins' Lilly Gilbertson's Talent
3 days ago
Historic Night Match Lights Up Father McGivney Catholic's Soccer Field
3 days ago
Sparklight Female Athlete Of The Month: Jersey Community Student-Athlete Amelia Strebel Excels Academically And Athletically
Mar 12, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of The Month: Explorers' Karly Davenport Shatters Three School Indoor Records at Jersey Meet
Mar 25, 2025

 