ALTON - Marquette Catholic plans a send-off for the girls who have qualified for the IHSA State Girls Track and Field Meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marquette Catholic.

Explorers’ head girls track and field coach Tim Turnbeaugh said he is so excited to send this group to state and said the girls all worked extremely hard for this coveted accomplishment. The Class 1A IHSA Girls State Track and Field Meet is Thursday, May 19, 2021, and Saturday, May 21, 2021, for Marquette at Eastern Illinois University Track and Field Complex in Charleston.

The coach and Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Brian Hoener encouraged the Marquette Explorers faithful to turnout for the send-off for these girls.

The Explorers' state girls track and field qualifiers are Kailey Vickrey, Sammy Hentrich, Paige Rister, Ava Certa, and Katie Johnson.

