GRANITE CITY – State Representative Amy Elik is offering a FREE Shred Day in Granite City! Paper documents will be accepted for safe and secure destruction. Cardboard boxes used to transport documents will be returned to each person. The shredding company will accept a maximum of two bankers’ boxes per person.

“I’m pleased to bring this free event to Grantie City,” Rep. Elik stated. “I hope that residents will take this opportunity to get rid of some documents you’ve been holding on to that need secure disposal. See you in Granite!”

Event details are as follows:

Saturday, October 5

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Lot Next to GCUSD #9 District Office

2450 Stratford Lane, Granite City

To participate, simply drive to the location where staff will be there to assist.

Questions can be directed to Rep. Elik’s office at elik@ilhousegop.org or 618-433-8046.

