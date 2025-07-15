Join Rep. Amy Elik in Glen Carbon for a FREE Shred Day
GLEN CARBON – State Representative Amy Elik is offering a FREE Shred Day in Glen Carbon! Paper documents will be accepted for safe and secure destruction. Cardboard boxes used to transport documents will be returned to each person. The shredding company will accept a maximum of two bankers’ boxes per person.
“I’m pleased to bring this free event to Glen Carbon,” Rep. Elik stated. “I hope that residents will take this opportunity to get rid of some documents you’ve been holding on to that need secure disposal. See you in Glen Carbon!”
Event details are as follows:
- Saturday, July 26, 2025
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Glen Carbon Village Hall
- 151 N Main Street, Glen Carbon
To participate, simply drive to the location where staff will be there to assist.
Questions can be directed to Rep. Elik’s office at elik@ilhousegop.org or 618-433-8046.
