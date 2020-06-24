­­

GODFREY – Join Lewis and Clark Community College this Friday for a free, virtual “Peek into Life, Evolution and the Future of Our Beautiful Planet.”

This offering, presented by L&C Associate Professor of Biology Rosemarie Vithayathil, will take place at 3 p.m., June 26, on Zoom.

Vithayathil will give a broad overview of life science while offering a taste of her credit course, Fundamentals of Biological Science (BIOL 130). Attendees will explore the basic principles of the cell, reproduction, genetics, ecology, evolution and biological diversity.

“Join me to learn about some of the fundamentals of biology,” Vithayathil said. “Guests will have an opportunity to ask questions about the topics covered, and I will include material about the coursework and experiments utilized in BIOL 130, as well as information on how to enroll.”

The Zoom event is free and open to the public. Participants can join the lesson with the meeting ID number 636 130 5807. To learn more about Zoom, a free virtual meeting application, please visit https://zoom.us.

Contact Vithayathil at rvithayathil@lc.edu with any questions about the Zoom offering of about BIOL 130.

