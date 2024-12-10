ALTON - Glisson Law, a personal injury law firm, is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Annual Glissmas Social Media Giveaway, a festive multi-day event designed to bring joy to the community and celebrate the holiday season. This year, we are once again spreading cheer while supporting the fantastic local businesses that make the Alton region so special. From now until the holidays, Glisson Law invites everyone to participate for a chance to win incredible prizes.

Participating is simple:

Follow Glisson Law on Facebook and Instagram. Like our Glissmas Giveaway posts. Tag two friends in the comments of any giveaway post. Article continues after sponsor message Publicly Share the Glissmas posts. Bonus Entry: Follow us on Instagram for an extra chance to win!

Winners will be announced on December 23rd on Glisson Law’s official Facebook and Instagram pages, and prizes can be picked up at the office located at 111 E. 4th St. Suite 400 in Alton, IL.

“This giveaway is our way of giving back to a community that means so much to us,” said Michael Glisson, Partner at Glisson Law. “Not only are we spreading holiday cheer by sharing these gifts, but we’re also spotlighting and supporting the incredible local businesses that make our region thrive.”

Past winners have enjoyed prizes like a $100 gift card to Germania Brew Haus—a local coffee shop with several convenient locations—and dinners at favorite spots like Gentelin’s on Broadway and Tony’s Steakhouse and Bar as well as a $250 cash giveaway! Whether you’re craving a cozy meal, a perfect cup of coffee, or a little extra cash for your holiday shopping, there’s something for everyone to love during the Glissmas Giveaway.

This annual tradition captures the spirit of the season by bringing joy to participants and uplifting the businesses that are the heart of our community. Join us in making this Glissmas season one to remember—don’t miss your chance to win! Follow Glisson Law on Facebook and Instagram today to get started. For more information about the giveaway or Glisson Law’s legal services, visit our website or contact our office.

About Glisson Law

Glisson Law is a premier personal injury firm serving Illinois and Missouri with 60+ years of experience, renowned for its relentless advocacy and proven results. The firm has secured multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements across a wide range of cases including semi-trailer truck accidents, motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful deaths, medical malpractice, premises liability, and product defects. Dedicated to representing plaintiffs, Glisson Law is committed to achieving justice for those who have suffered serious injuries. With a compassionate approach and a track record of success, the law firm stands as a trusted legal ally, fighting to maximize recoveries for its clients. For more information on Glisson Law or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit glissonlaw.com or call for a free consultation at 618-462-1077.

