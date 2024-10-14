BETHALTO - Joie Sappington knows exactly what she wants to do after graduation, but in the meantime, she has an exciting senior year ahead.

For her hard work, Joie Sappington is a DD Homes Network Student of the Month for Civic Memorial High School.

Sappington has been a member of Civic Memorial’s Drama Club for years. She became a hair and makeup lead for the school productions when she was a freshman. This role had previously only been held by seniors, so it was a major accomplishment when Sappington took on this position as a ninth grader.

As a member of the Media Club, Sappington has focused on livestreaming for the past three years. She was also inducted into the National Honor Society, the Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society, and the Thespian Honor Society. These organizations require high grades and many hours of community service, which Sappington works hard to secure.

She is also a member of Medical Careers 2, a class at Civic Memorial that promotes hands-on learning for future medical professionals, and Educators Rising, an organization through Civic Memorial that works with future teachers.

She has big plans for the future and can’t wait to embark on the next chapter of her life, though she has an exciting senior year ahead of her first.

“I plan on attending Illinois State University to major in Early Elementary Special Education!” Sappington said. “I also plan to minor in psychology as I hope to work as an educator within the mental health system.”

Congratulations to Joie for this recognition by Civic Memorial High School and the DD Homes Network!

