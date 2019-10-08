



EDWARDSVILLE – Quiana Johnson scored twice in the second half, and Leah Griffin had 13 saves in goal as Edwardsville’s girls' field hockey team defeated Marquette of Chesterfield, Mo., 4-2 Monday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half and held off a late Mustang rally to get the win to go 8-4-1 for the season with three games left in the regular season.

“I was very pleased with the effort the girls made tonight from the start of the game to the finish,” said Edwardsville head coach Jaimee Phegley. “Sydnee Campbell, a defensive player, had a very strong game, as well as Quiana Johnson offensively. Other players who stood out offensively were Mattie Norton and Rachel Goebel.”

Goebel also scored in the contest, but her goal was disallowed due to a foul on the play. Nevertheless, Phegley felt that the Tigers were strong defensively.

“We played a strong defensive game, and moved the ball well down the field,” Phegley said.

Kailey Noud scored the first goal on a penalty stroke in the first half to make it 1-0 for the Tigers, then Norton scored her 13th goal of the season, among the leaders in the St. Louis area, later in the half to make it 2-0, which the Tigers took into halftime. Johnson scored the first of her two goals at 34:17 in the second half to put the Tigers up 3-0, then her second goal at 47:48 gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead. Marquette scored twice late in the half, but Edwardsville was able to put the brakes on the comeback attempt to win 4-2.

Johnson’s two goals give her 11 for the season, also among the area leaders. Each team had nine penalty corners during the game.

The Tigers will have their annual Senior Night game on Thursday at home against Parkway West, with a start time of 4:15 p.m. Edwardsville concludes the regular season on the road with games at Ladue Oct. 14 and at Kirkwood Oct. 18, both starting at 4:15 p.m., before going on to the St. Louis Metro tournament, the St. Louis area championship tournament, beginning later in October.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

