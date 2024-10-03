CENTRALIA - Edwardsville's Rachel Johnson tied in regulation with O'Fallon's Lindsay Jackson with a three-over-par 75 in the IHSA Class 2A Girls Golf Regional on Oct. 1, 2024, at Greenview Country Club in Centralia. Jackson won the tournament individual title in an 18th-hole sudden-death playoff, as the Panthers were the team champion, with the Tigers finishing second in the golf regional.

O'Fallon won the team championship with a 318, with Edwardsville finishing second at 325, and Highland coming in third, taking the final team berth with a 344. Belleville East was fourth with a 356, Triad came in fifth at 357, Marion was sixth at 382, Waterloo finished seventh with a 409, Belleville West came in eighth with a 410, the host Orphan Annies were ninth at 420, and Mt. Vernon was 10th at 423. Collinsville was 11th at 437, Granite City came in 12th at 448, and Carbondale was 13th at 475.

Johnson and Jackson finished with their 75s in regulation play, with the Panthers' Zoey Ficken tying for third with Marion's Grace Roper with a 76, and Ruhee Gupchup of the Tigers tied for fifth with Sydney Coziar of the Bulldogs, both shooting a 79.

To go along with Jackson and Ficken, O'Fallon saw Shaylee Ficken come in with an 80, Lauren Ridelberger shot an 85, Ali Frickleton came up with a 92, and Bella Mitchell had a 106. To go along with Johnson and Gupchup, Edwardsville had Alayna Garman came up with an 84, Emerson Gusewelle fired an 87, Parker Burns shot a 90, and Kylie Lintke had a 109. In addition to Coziar, Highland had Alex Pokojski shoot an 86, Ali Zappia fired an 88, Ali Emig had a 91, Kendyl Koerkenmeier had a 95, and Kendal Janini shot a 108.

Cale Albertina led the Lancers with an 81, with Kendall Chism fired an 85, Ava Mentzer came up with a 92, Addison Ziegler had a 104, and Alexis Koontz had a 130. Triad was led by Alexis Shreve with an 85, with Kyle Miller right behind at 86, both McKenna Askew and Maddie Muentnich came up with an 86, Avery Nonn shot a 102, and Addison Malette came up with a 103, The Maroons were led by Sydnie Ray's 100, while Ella Schubert had a 102, both Madeline TIcknor and Kaitlyn Young shot a 104, Makenzie Scharf was right behind with a 105, and Brooke Stellhorn fired a 119.

The Kahoks were led by Ella Boerm's 98, while both Melanie Gutierrez and Madison Blevens both shot a 112, Paige Bohnemeier had a 114, Gracie Warner fired a 115, and Charley Cox came up with a 128. The Warriors' top golfer was Morgan Hayes, with a 103, while Riley Carnahan came up with a 110, Sydney Houston had a 117, and Mya McKechan had a 118.

In other individual scores, Mascoutah had Callie Kunz fire a 95, while Jordyn Small and Hannah Casey each fired a 111.

