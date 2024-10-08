NORMAL - Edwardsville's Rachel Johnson shot a two-over-par 74 to win the IHSA Class 2A girls golf sectional individual crown, while leading the Tigers to a third-place finish, and the last team berth, in the state tournament Monday at the D.A. Weibring Golf Club in Bloomington-Normal.

The team title went to Frankfort Lincoln-Way East, with a score of 316, while O'Fallon came in second with a 340, and the Tigers were third, claiming the last team berth with a 350. New Lenox Lincoln-Way West tied for fourth with the host Pioneers, both teams shooting 353, while New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central was sixth with a 358, Dunlap came in seventh with a 368, eighth place went to Morton, with a 373, in ninth place was Pekin, who had a 374, and Highland rounded out the top ten with a 377. Mahomet-Seymour came in 11th with a 388, and Chatham Glenwood was 12th at 411.

Johnson won the individual title with her 74, with Grace Zhang of Lincoln-Way East second at 76, Matoon's Blair Powers was third with a 77, and a pair of Lincoln-Way East golfers, Bella Versetto and Maggie Fagan, rounded out the top five, with Versetto shooting 78, and Fagan right behind with a 79. Two other area golfers --- Addison Kenney of Alton, and Cade Albertina of Belleville East, who both shot an 81 --- also qualified for state.

Braylee and Zoey Ficken led the Panthers into the state meet with identical scores of 81, while Lindsay Jackson had an 88, Samantha Siville fired a 90, Lauren Reidelberger had a 95, and Ali Frickelton shot a 98. To go along with Johnson's medal-winning score, the Tigers saw Emerson Gusewelle fire an 86, Ruhee Gupchup shot a 93, Alayna Garman came up with a 97, Parker Burns had a 101, and Kylee Lintker carded a 106.

Leading the Bulldogs was Sydney Coziar, who had a 90, while Mia Emig shot a 95, Alex Pokojski and Kendyl Koerkermeier both shot a 96, Ali Zappia had an even 100, and Kendall Janini carded a 105. Among the individuals, Alexa Shreve of Triad had a 90, teammate Kylie Miller shot a 93, the Knights' McKenna Askew fired a 95, Kendall Chism of the Lancers came up with a 99, Triad's Maddie Muentnich fired a 102, the Redbirds' Sabrina Coy carded an 114, and Ava Mentzer of East had a 120.

The state tournament will be played Oct. 18-19 at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

