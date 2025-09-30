O’FALLON – It was a tight race between the Edwardsville Tigers and hosting O’Fallon Panthers to see who would take down Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A O’Fallon Regional at Tamarack Golf Course.

Only three strokes separated the teams as it was Edwardsville who came out on top with a combined team score of 328. O’Fallon fired 331, and Belleville East was third at 367.

Those three schools qualified their entire teams for the Pekin Sectional, which will be held on Monday, October 6, at Pekin Country Club.

The Tigers had three golfers finish inside the top 10, including senior Rachel Johnson, who came in first, shooting a 1-over par 72. Emerson Gusewille was third with an 80, and Parker Burns was sixth with an 83. Edwardsville also counted Kylie Lintker’s 93.

Betsy Gates shot 100, and Sunee Delkus shot 108 for the Tigers.

O’Fallon was led by Zoey Ficken’s 4-over par 75, which was good for a second-place finish. The Panthers also counted scorers from Lindsay Jackson (81), Raina Vaninger (86), and Samantha Siville (89).

