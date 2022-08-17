GRANITE CITY - Sisters Nicole and Rachel Johnson finished in the top two spots in the individual standings, while Edwardsville put all five of their golfers in the top ten as the Tigers won the large school Madison County girls golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at The Legacy Golf Club in Granite City.

Edwardsville won the team title with a 318, with Triad coming in second at 357, Collinsville was third with a 376, Granite City was fourth with a 408 and Alton was fifth at 431.

Nicole Johnson won the individual title with a four-under-par 67, with sister Rachel second at 76. The Kahoks' Kiley Belobraydic was third with a 78, Addison Kenney of the Redbirds came in fourth with a 79, Emma Hill of Triad was fifth with an 81, Aleah Crenshaw of the Warriors came in sixth with an 84, the Tigers' Ali Geminn and the Knights' Makenna Jensen tied for seventh with identical scores of 87, Edwardsville's Emma Hill came in ninth with an 88 and teammate Alayna Garman rounded out the top ten with an 89.

To go along with Hill and Jensen, Triad saw Layla Moore fire a 95, Alexa Shreve came up with a 102 and Kylie Miller shot a 106. Besides Belobraydic, the Kahoks had both Emma Hylton and Kyra Van Dyke shoot a pair of 97s, Laney Bolandis had a 104 and Megan Janson shot a 105.

Along with Crenshaw's score, Granite saw Abigail Brinker shoot a 98, Hailey Ambrose came up with a 106, Gwyneth Hale fired an114 and Lucy Van Buskirk carded an 116. Along with Kenney's score, Alton had Samantha Eales fire a 97, Makaylah Harrington had a 122, Lydia Fite shot a 133 and Mackenzie Ingram had a 146.

