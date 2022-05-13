Johnson Road Closure Begins on Monday, May 16
GRANITE CITY – After meeting with Illinois Department of Transportation, the construction contractor, and the local agency oversight group, Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced that a section of Johnson Road will be closed at the culvert towards McDonalds beginning on Monday, May 16.
Entrance for Central Christian Church will remain open for Frohardt drop off and pick up, and we are anticipating possible bus delays based upon the road restrictions.