BLOOMINGTON - Edwardsville's boys' track and field team qualified several team members to state and finished third in the Bloomington IHSA Sectional Meet on Thursday.

O'Fallon won the meet with 69 points, then came Bloomington (65) and Edwardsville (59); Belleville East (43); Springfield (38); Alton (36); and Collinsville (33.5).

Kenyon Johnson was again the star of the day for the Tigers, capturing first in the long jump with a leap of 22-6.5 and also qualifying in the triple jump (44-7).

Other Edwardsville qualifiers were Roland Prenzler in the 3,200 meters (9:24.15) for second place. His distance teammate - Jack Pifer - qualified for state again with a second place in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:21.04, narrowly behind Andrew O'Keefe, who won in 4:18.59.

Dan Powell qualified in the 300 low hurdles with a fourth place of (39.48), which met the qualifying mark; Brandon Battle also qualified in the 400 meters (50.24) for second place.

Edwardsville's 4 x 100 relay squad of Johnson, Battle, Brennan Tolle, and Powell was second with a time of 42.96 to qualify.

