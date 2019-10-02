CASEYVILLE - Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson and Riley Lewis finished in the top two spots for the individual championship, but O’Fallon took the team honors in the second round of the Southwestern Conference girls golf tournament Tuesday afternoon at the Far Oaks Golf Course in Caseyville.

The Panthers won the team title with a two-day score of 615, with the Tigers coming in second with a score of 646. Belleville West was third with a 712, followed by Belleville East at 717, Collinsville came in fifth at 761, and Alton placed sixth with a score of 816.

Johnson won the individual title with a two-day score of even-par 144, with Lewis coming in second with a score of 148. A cluster of O’Fallon golfers came in third through seventh, with Elizabeth Henken shooting a 151, Briana McMinn having a score of 152, Reagan Martin with a 157, and Chloe Davidson with a 160. The Maroons’ Charli Thurlow was eighth with a score of 165, and O’Fallon’s Maddie Vanderheyden and East’s Gracie Hitchcock tied for ninth with scores of 166.

Grace Daech had a 175 for Edwardsville, while Riley Burns shot a 179, Sydney Weedman had a 198, and Bailey Vorachek shot a 208.

Natalie Messinger was the top golfer for the Redbirds with a two-day score of 168, followed by Riley Kenney with a 200, Josie Giertz had a 217, Olivia Boyd shot 223, and Tori Keller had a 244.

Leading the Kahoks was Destiny Johnson, with a 169, followed by Maya Clark, with a 193, Ricki Merlak shot 199, Bella Marsala with a 206, Hope Ortiz shot 208, and Abby Fister had a 217.

