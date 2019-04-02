GODFREY - With all 129 precincts reporting, voter tallies for the Lewis and Clark Community College are available, but not formally finalized. Julie Johnson leads with 6,894 votes, followed by Charles Hanfelder with 5,390. Kevin Rust clears the top three with 4,952 votes. Just behind rust was Marlene Barach with 4,851 votes, George Terry with 4,576 and Pete Basola with 3,646. More updates on these results will be given tomorrow.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Mike Parkinson Overwhelmingly Re-Elected As Mayor Granite City, Five Seats On Board Of Aldermen, City Clerk’s Race Also Decided
5 days ago
Edwardsville District 7 Race Results Released
4 days ago
Madison County Election Results
5 days ago
Incumbent David Goins Wins Alton Mayor Race; Lauren Wilson Captures Clerk's Position
5 days ago
Mike McCormick Secures 2,219 Votes In Godfrey Mayor Election Triumph
5 days ago

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.