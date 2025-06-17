NOTRE DAME, Indiana — Katherine Johnson of Godfrey has been named to the Saint Mary’s College Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester.

To earn this academic honor at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

About Saint Mary’s College

Saint Mary’s College, located in Notre Dame, IN, is recognized as both a visionary forerunner and an enduring innovator in the education of women. As a private college, Saint Mary’s is committed to the social and economic empowerment of all women, a culture of human dignity and solidarity, and a focus on problem solving and research. With more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, as well as accelerated advanced degrees options, we offer a strong liberal arts foundation in an atmosphere that encourages open discussion and close collaboration with professors and classmates. Founded in 1844, Saint Mary’s provides a powerful advantage and is committed to advancing women at all stages of life.

