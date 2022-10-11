EDWARDSVILLE - Senior defensive back Johnnie Robinson, along with the rest of the senior class, played his final regular season home game at Tiger Stadium Friday night in a thrilling 28-27 double overtime win over Belleville East on both homecoming and Senior Night to take the Tigers to 6-1. officially clinching an IHSA playoff berth for the 11th consecutive season.

Before the game, Robinson and his family, along with fellow seniors Daion Gaston, Makonnen Simmons, Brandon Rodgers, Jordan Bush, Chris Green-Williams, Jr., Tyler Dacus, Jalen Flowers, De'Shawn Larson, Jack Laughlin, Zach Ziolkowski, Evan Holderer, Luke Williams, Patrick Sepanski, Charlie Fields, Ali Haroun, Dorian Arguelles, Dawson Rull and Robert Dewald and their families, were honored and thanked for their contributions and service to the Tiger football program.

The Tigers held a 14-0 lead at halftime, thanks to a pair of touchdown runs by both Jake Curry and Bush, but the Lancers held the ball through much of the second half, going on a pair of long drives and taking advantage of a pair of Edwardsville turnovers that allowed East to tie the game and force overtime. The Tigers persevered, kept plugging and in the overtimes, got a pair of Curry touchdown runs to win the game after a two-point conversion pass got away and fell incomplete for East.

"Yes, sir, that's all that matters," a very happy Robinson said with a smile after the big win. "We've gotta come ready, we've got a big game next week (at East St. Louis), so come ready to practice, be four good days and we've got a good Friday night coming up."

Robinson felt good about the win over the Lancers being his final regular season home game and expressed confidence in the Tigers having a long run in the upcoming postseason.

"I'm feeling pretty good, actually," Robinson said. "I might have a little regrets, but honestly, I'm feeling pretty good about the season. And I think we're going to go far."

Robinson will be taking away many good memories of his four years playing for the Tigers and he mentioned a couple of his favorites.

"Oh, man," Robinson said with a smile. "Probably my first one was in practice my freshman year. Coach (Ryan) Followell, he always says the word "red, red," he said with a very big smile and laugh. "My second one was probably when we went to Arkansas and we played on the main field (Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville) and it was a great feeling, playing seven-on-seven."

As far as takeaways and lessons learned from the last four years of playing at Edwardsville, Robinson knows there are plenty of memories he'll have.

"Oh, man, that's a lot of lessons when you play for the Tigers," Robinson said with a smile. "Honestly, you've got a good head coach like coach (Matt) Martin, you've got a good defensive coordinator (Kelsey Pickering). I'll look back on it and be like 'wow.' Man. And I made some great memories, honestly. It's pretty good."

As far as the win, Robinson will enjoy it over the weekend as the school winds up its homecoming week, then start getting ready to play the Flyers.

"I can't wait for them," Robinson said about the East St. Louis football game. "We've got to have a good week of practice. The defense has got to be on point. We're going to be good."

