MADISON COUNTY - Johna Murphy and Skylar Touchette seem to be perfect choices for this year’s Miss Madison County Fair Pageant queen and runner-up.

Skylar also was Miss Heart of Heirtlieb and the People’s Choice.

Murphy, of Troy, was so "thrilled" to win the Miss Madison County Fair Pageant.

“I was surprised; I am over the moon to win,” she said. This is my second pageant. I would like people to know they are more than welcome to invite me to any event, and I will try to be there.”

Skylar was equally excited to walk out with three awards. She said she is a small-town girl from Edwardsville, and she was also thrilled with the honors.

“All the fellow contestants were so nice and loving to me,” she said.

Both girls said the Miss Madison County Pageant was a wonderful experience, and they encouraged others in the county to enter next year.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

