JERSEYVILLE - The City of Jerseyville is proud to welcome John Stiles as the newest full-time employee in the Parks & Recreation Department as the Recreation Supervisor.

Stiles began his full-time responsibilities in April 2016. The department would like to introduce him to the community and visitors.

Stiles has lived in Jerseyville his entire life. He has been married to his wife, Kisha, for almost 18 years. They have three children, Elizabeth who is a recent high school graduate, Sarah and Zack. His kids are his world. John loves to camp, hunt and fish in his free time. He is also an Illinois State Licensed EMT.

As the Recreation Supervisor, John’s primary responsibility is overseeing all aspects of the youth and adult leagues.

His new role with the Park & Recreation Department is very important to him because it allows him to work within the community he loves so much and gives him the opportunity to help kids learn and explore different sports and activities. He is eager to be a part of the department’s continued growth in the years to come.

