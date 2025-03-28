Our Daily Show Interview! Alderman John Meehan- State of the Race '25

ALTON - John Meehan loves his neighborhood.

In a recent conversation on “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello, Meehan, current 5th Ward alderman, explained his vision for the 5th Ward and the City of Alton. He emphasized the importance of knowing and taking care of his neighbors, which he has tried to do as an alderman.

“You do stuff like that and you get to know people, and there are so many good people in Alton,” he said.

Meehan was appointed to the 5th Ward alderman seat after long-time Alderman Charles Brake retired in 2023. He shared that he had a close relationship with Brake, and he decided to run “this one time, out of respect for him.”

Since taking the position on the City Council, Meehan has made it a priority to get to know his constituents. He keeps a log of each person he talks to and their issues, so he can follow-up and make sure these problems are resolved.

Meehan often drives through his ward and takes note of houses in need of repair. He is also concerned about the ward’s streets, and he acknowledged that potholes are an issue that comes up every spring.

He said he has a good relationship with the Streets Department. He makes an effort to collaborate with people, including his fellow alderpeople.

“They’re good people, and they are listening and caring,” Meehan said. “There are seven wards and seven alderpersons, and they’re each trying to do the best they can for their wards. We work together and we support each other and our needs.”

Meehan encourages people to join organizations like the Upper Alton Business Association, of which he is a member, and to attend community events like Juneteenth. He also suggests volunteering and noted that the Upper Alton Business Association will need volunteers throughout the summer to water their plants, a beautification initiative that Meehan is proud to be a part of.

“Oftentimes, as an elected official in the city, you have to respect all your citizens for the whole city and then in particular, in my case, for Ward 5,” he said. “There's a diversity of opinions back and forth. Sometimes, some folks that have seemed to find so many faults, I wish they would come forward and help the situation in some way.”

He also noted that Ward 5 has “a diverse population,” from senior citizens to young families, and he tries his best to get to know them all. He said that neighbors used to form relationships, and he is disappointed that this isn’t more common today.

As the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, approaches, he encourages his neighbors and constituents to consider voting for him. He promises he will continue learning about all of his neighbors and the issues that are important to them.

“The idea of neighbors being close together, that was something that happened all over, and it’s been lost through the years,” he added. “I’ve always liked that. I always got to know my neighbors."

