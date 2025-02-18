John and Lisa Amizich Mark 40 Years of Marriage
John and Lisa Amizich celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Feb. 16, 2025. The couple, who were married in 1985, have built a family that includes two children, Johnny and Anna, as well as a grandson named Jude.
The Amizichs have navigated the ups and downs of life together for four decades, raising their children and welcoming a new generation into their family.
“We are grateful for the time we have spent together and the family we have built,” Lisa Amizich said.
