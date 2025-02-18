John and Lisa Amizich celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Feb. 16, 2025. The couple, who were married in 1985, have built a family that includes two children, Johnny and Anna, as well as a grandson named Jude.

The Amizichs have navigated the ups and downs of life together for four decades, raising their children and welcoming a new generation into their family.

“We are grateful for the time we have spent together and the family we have built,” Lisa Amizich said.

