MADISON COUNTY – The Salvation Army Madison County Corps Advisory Council announced today that John and Cathy Keller will lead the 2024 Red Kettle Campaign, which aims to raise $422,000 to support local families in need. This goal marks a 20% increase from the previous year’s fundraising efforts.

John Keller, who has served as president of the RiverBend Growth Association since 2017, emphasized the importance of community involvement. “I’ve always been a believer in giving back locally,” he said. “Whether it’s through volunteerism or donations, giving increases personal pride in your community. By volunteering to ring or donating to the kettle, you’re helping those in need, right here in the Riverbend.”

The campaign will run from November 29 to December 24 at participating area businesses. Due to a shortened season, bell ringing will begin early on November 18 at Dierbergs locations. The Salvation Army also expressed gratitude to Schnucks for its “Round Up at the Register” initiative in the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving.

Captain Cassy Grey of the Salvation Army highlighted the increasing need within the community. “We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the needs of our community over the last year,” she said, noting a 20% rise in food insecurity. In 2023, the Red Kettle Campaign provided Christmas baskets to 630 families, financial assistance to 2,030 individuals, and Christmas gifts to 10,380 area children.

Cathy Keller shared her perspective on community support, stating, “Anyone who knows me knows I am all about family. Families give us a sense of belonging. Our community is a family: giving in our own families creates a strong foundation. Giving to our community does the same.”

The Salvation Army is seeking approximately 1,500 volunteers to help cover bell-ringing shifts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Interested individuals can sign up to volunteer at RegisterToRing.com. Those in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the Salvation Army at (618) 465-7764.

