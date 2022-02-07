John & Valerie's Love Story
February 7, 2022 10:36 AM
Listen to the story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: John and Valerie Perotka from Godfrey
Date Met/Started Dating: September 17, 2007
Briefly Describe First Date: John took me to the Pasta House.
Date Married: August 9, 2016
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Cooking, cleaning, and taking care of our yard.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: You have to trust, love, and have communication.