Listen to the story

Our Love Story:

The Couple: John and Valerie Perotka from Godfrey

Date Met/Started Dating: September 17, 2007

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: John took me to the Pasta House.

Date Married: August 9, 2016

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Cooking, cleaning, and taking care of our yard.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: You have to trust, love, and have communication.