Our Love Story:

The Couple: John and Becky Goulart from Brighton

Date Met/Started Dating: May 14, 2010

Briefly Describe First Date: First date was actually just a casual hangout with a movie at John’s house.

Date Married: August 30, 2014

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoying anything really. Vacations, family time, movies, dinners, nerdy things (lol). We are both big nerds at heart and the best of friends.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never go to bed or leave the house angry, always say I love you, admit when you’re wrong even if you don’t want to, and always let them know how much you love and appreciate them.

