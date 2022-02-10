John & Becky's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: John and Becky Goulart from Brighton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Date Met/Started Dating: May 14, 2010
Briefly Describe First Date: First date was actually just a casual hangout with a movie at John’s house.
Date Married: August 30, 2014
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoying anything really. Vacations, family time, movies, dinners, nerdy things (lol). We are both big nerds at heart and the best of friends.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never go to bed or leave the house angry, always say I love you, admit when you’re wrong even if you don’t want to, and always let them know how much you love and appreciate them.
More like this: