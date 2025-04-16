GLEN CARBON — The Father McGivney Griffins boys track team competed at the freshman/sophomore meet in Highland on April 15, 2025, showcasing several strong individual performances amid growing competition.

Joey Seefeldt opened the meet by setting a personal best and school record in the triple jump with a distance of 11.15 meters, earning fifth place. Will Rakers secured first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.69, also breaking the school record. In the 400-meter dash, Owen Weissert and Gus Range finished fourth and fifth respectively, posting times of 54.22 and 54.25 seconds.

Eric Rybak finished eighth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:21.35, overtaking three competitors in the final turn. John Pierre closed the meet with a top-10 finish in the 200-meter dash, clocking 25.41 seconds.

Additional notable performances included Eddie Foppe in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.10 seconds, the 4x100-meter relay team composed of Eli Germann, Joey Seefeldt, Eddie Foppe, and John Pierre finishing in 49.16 seconds, and Gabriel Walton throwing 22.93 meters in the discus.

The Griffins boys track team is scheduled to compete in Staunton on Friday, while the girls team will head to Robinson for their meet.

