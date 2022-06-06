MADISON – Joey Logano captured a victory in the inaugural Gateway Cup Race in the first Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday.

The win was Logano’s 29 career NASCAR Cup Series win. Logano chased driver Kyle Busch down within 15 laps to go to capture the win.

Logano addressed a sold-out crowd afterward and made this statement:

“I hope you guys enjoyed that race,” he said. “It doesn’t get much better than that. Racing for the lead with Kyle Busch, one of the best. It’s a lot of fun.”

Brothers Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch placed one-two in the race, followed by Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.

1

22

Joey Logano

Ford

245

3:07'33.447

22

44

2

18

Kyle Busch

Toyota

245

3:07'34.102

0.655

0.655

66

46

3

45

Kurt Busch

Toyota

245

3:07'34.360

0.913

0.258

12

44

4

12

Ryan Blaney

Ford

245

3:07'34.384

0.937

0.024

12

43

5

10

Aric Almirola

Ford

245

3:07'34.922

1.475

0.538

43

6

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

245

3:07'35.304

1.857

0.382

42

40

7

43

Erik Jones

Chevrolet

245

3:07'35.464

2.017

0.160

4

32

8

1

Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

245

3:07'35.481

2.034

0.017

35

9

20

Christopher Bell

Toyota

245

3:07'35.566

2.119

0.085

34

10

16

A.J. Allmendinger

Chevrolet

245

3:07'35.623

2.176

0.057

