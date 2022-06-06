Joey Logano Captures Victory At First Enjoy Illinois 300 Race At World Wide Technology Raceway
MADISON – Joey Logano captured a victory in the inaugural Gateway Cup Race in the first Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday.
The win was Logano’s 29 career NASCAR Cup Series win. Logano chased driver Kyle Busch down within 15 laps to go to capture the win.
Logano addressed a sold-out crowd afterward and made this statement:
“I hope you guys enjoyed that race,” he said. “It doesn’t get much better than that. Racing for the lead with Kyle Busch, one of the best. It’s a lot of fun.”
Brothers Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch placed one-two in the race, followed by Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.
1
22
Ford
245
3:07'33.447
22
44
2
18
Toyota
245
3:07'34.102
0.655
0.655
66
46
3
45
Toyota
245
3:07'34.360
0.913
0.258
12
44
4
12
Ford
245
3:07'34.384
0.937
0.024
12
43
5
10
Ford
245
3:07'34.922
1.475
0.538
43
6
19
Toyota
245
3:07'35.304
1.857
0.382
42
40
7
43
Chevrolet
245
3:07'35.464
2.017
0.160
4
32
8
1
Chevrolet
245
3:07'35.481
2.034
0.017
35
9
20
Toyota
245
3:07'35.566
2.119
0.085
34
10
16
Chevrolet
245
3:07'35.623
2.176
0.057
