MADISON – Joey Logano captured a victory in the inaugural Gateway Cup Race in the first Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday.

The win was Logano’s 29 career NASCAR Cup Series win. Logano chased driver Kyle Busch down within 15 laps to go to capture the win.

Logano addressed a sold-out crowd afterward and made this statement:

“I hope you guys enjoyed that race,” he said. “It doesn’t get much better than that. Racing for the lead with Kyle Busch, one of the best. It’s a lot of fun.”

Brothers Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch placed one-two in the race, followed by Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.

More like this: