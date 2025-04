Listen to the story

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Joey and Jenny Lavite from Jerseyville

Date Met/Started Dating: March 17, 1987

Briefly Describe First Date: Driving around in his Camaro drinking a few beers listening to Sammy Hagar.

Date Married: September 20, 1989

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Being outside grilling, loving on our grandson.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never give up when times are tough.