EAST ALTON - Eastgate Plaza has undergone an extraordinary transition with owner Todd Kennedy in recent years.

Kennedy had the vision to build Eastgate into a unique and innovative collection of businesses. He has been very successful and accomplished most of his goals. He said there are even some other business additions to come in 2022. JJ Thermo’s departure on December 31, 2021, opened an area for another strong business to locate, and Joe’s Pizza has worked out an agreement to take over that location at 17 Eastgate Plaza.

Kennedy said Joe’s Pizza reached out to him a few months ago about coming to the plaza and he knew that JJ Thermo’s was considering an end to their tenure, so he connected those two and it worked out for both parties. Kennedy said the JJ Thermo's location will undergo some changes for the new Joe's Pizza business as the new year unfolds.

Article continues after sponsor message

“JJ’s has been a very big part of our revelation,” Kennedy said. “It is a win-win for both to have Joe’s Pizza coming into that location.”

Joe’s Pizza has been easy to negotiate with, and Kennedy said he is thankful to have them be joining the Eastgate Plaza business family in March 2022.

“JJ Thermo's has been a great business at Eastgate and Joe’s will be a great addition,” he said.

Kennedy said even with the COVID-19 Pandemic, Eastgate has continued to flourish and grow.

“We are very blessed with the way things have gone here,” he said. “We have really tried to do our best to represent a good facility and give people the best chance we can to be successful. We are glad everything came together on the deal with Joe’s Pizza coming into the JJ Thermo’s spot.”

More like this: