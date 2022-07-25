Joe’s Pizza & Pasta Cuts Ribbon at Eastgate Plaza

EAST ALTON - A ribbon cutting was held for Joe's Pizza and Pasta in East Alton at its 17 Eastgate Plaza location.

Joe's Pizza and Pasta's Corey McMahan said the staff is ready to serve the public and the signage is in place for the new business. The Riverbend Growth Association hosted the event at Joe's on Friday.

"We love it here, and it has been going very smoothly so far," McMahan said. "We are excited to be here. We had a spot in Wood River and everything was going really well there, but the building there was old so we always wanted to keep our eyes open for any other locations in the near vicinity. When this came open we thought this location was perfect."

Article continues after sponsor message

The business is closed on Monday but is open Tuesday through Sunday and it serves lunch at 11 a.m. each day, except 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information, check Joe's Pizza East Alton Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/JoesEastGate

or call (618) 216-2346.

More like this: