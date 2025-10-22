Joe's Pasta and Pizza Celebrates Ribbon Cutting in Jerseyville

JERSEYVILLE - Joe’s Pizza and Pasta is officially open in Jerseyville.

Owner Kayla McMahan has a long history with the Joe’s Pizza and Pasta business, and she is elated to bring a new restaurant to Jerseyville. She expressed her excitement to welcome the Jerseyville community and share the “Sicilian recipe” she loves.

“I mean, who doesn’t like pizza?” she laughed. “We just love this area.”

As an Italian restaurant, they serve “a little bit of everything,” including pizza, pasta, salads, subs and “really good desserts.” Their pizza is known for its sweeter sauce. Though McMahan loves the recipe, she assures customers that they can sub anything they want. The Jerseyville location also has a bar with wine and beer.

McMahan met her husband at Joe’s Pizza and Pasta in Effingham. When they moved to Edwardsville to attend SIUE, they decided to open their own franchise.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joe’s Pizza has a special place in McMahan’s heart, and she hopes other people can experience something equally as wonderful at their business. She has close friendships with everyone she works with and enjoys sharing her love of the business with other communities.

“When I first started working at Joe’s, I just loved the atmosphere. Even with the employees I worked with, it just felt like home,” McMahan said. “Now, we can bring that to other areas, and I just like that feeling.”

These days, the McMahans oversee Joe’s Pizza and Pasta in Edwardsville, Godfrey, East Alton, Mascoutah and Jerseyville. The decision to open in Jerseyville was an easy one, especially when McMahan realized many of her Godfrey employees — some “awesome workers” — were from Jerseyville. As the McMahans got to know the Jerseyville community, they fell in love.

“We just loved the area since the moment that we came to it,” McMahan explained. “It was just such a friendly community. Everybody seemed really nice. We got this building that came up, and we were like, ‘Well, let’s do it.’”

Now that Joe’s Pizza and Pasta is officially opened at 1600 S. State Street in Jerseyville, McMahan can’t wait to welcome the community. She encouraged people to visit the official Joe’s Pizza and Pasta Jerseyville Facebook page for information about specials and deals, and she added that they are always happy to cater events, especially as the holidays approach.

“We’re just so excited to be a part of the community,” she said. “We love it already.”

More like this: