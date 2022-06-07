Joe’s Market Basket Shares Planting Tips During National Perennial Month

EDWARDSVILLE - June is National Perennial Month and Joe’s Market Basket is helping people prepare their own yards to become a perennial oasis. Each year, a perennial’s foliage dies and then re-blooms the following season for up to several years to come.

“Perennials are so fun to plant because they will often surprise you year after year,” said Joe’s Market Basket General Manager Andy Klos. “These plants are also so low maintenance, so they are perfect for amateur and experienced gardeners. Our customers look forward to having a bright beautiful array of flowers throughout the spring and summer months.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Depending on the species, perennials' lifespan can stretch anywhere from three years to a lifetime and will bloom each year. Klos said the more you plant, the more surprising your garden can be. Joe’s Market Basket has dozens of perennials but offers favorites like salvia, coneflower, lavender, asters and peonies. There are also a variety of other plants like herbs and produce such as potatoes, chives, broccoli and blueberries.

“June is the perfect time to purchase and plant perennials,” said Klos. “Often, we see people rushing to plant during the spring, but perennials are such an awesome group of plants that can thrive when you plant them late in the season, from June to August. All of our locations have a variety of perennials that are perfect for any space in your yard.”

Market Basket is a family-owned business with four Illinois locations in Edwardsville, O’Fallon, Godfrey and Troy and the newest location is in St. Peter’s, Missouri. Market Basket’s mission is to provide customers with an outstanding service experience and top-of-the-line products. For more information about Joe’s Market Basket, visit http://www.joesmarketbasket.com/. For more information about this story or to schedule interview, please call Jessica Williams at 618-772-2349 or email at jwilliams@bammarketingagency.com.

More like this: