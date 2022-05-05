EDWARDSVILLE - Joe’s Market Basket is preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year; Mother’s Day. The store offers a unique selection of Mother’s Day gift ideas to help people celebrate and honor the women in their lives.

Joe’s Market Basket General Manager Andy Klos said in preparation for the holiday, each of its five stores is fully stocked with hundreds of varieties of hanging baskets, flowers, planters, gardening supplies, shrubs and ornamental trees.

“The beauty of buying your mom or wife a plant or perennial flower is that the gift can last all summer, and in some cases can come back every year,” said Klos. “We also can help people build their own planter so the gift is personalized for what the person likes. Sometimes people add unique plants like a herb or a pot that they know matches their house perfectly. It’s fun to see people get excited about what they’re creating.”

Joe’s Market Basket staff also provides several gardening hacks to help ensure potted plants last longer and with less maintenance. Klos said one hack their staff recommends is cutting old sponges and putting them at the bottom of a pot. The sponges help retain moisture and create necessary air space. The sponge acts as a water reserve and keeps the soil moist by preventing water from flushing out the bottom.

Klos said plant options that help repel mosquitos and other pesky bugs are another practical and unique gift option people can consider. He said plants such as citronella, lavender, marigolds, rosemary, mint, lemongrass or basil can ward off pesky bugs and have a pleasant scent.

“Our staff loves this time of year because we’re heading into the unofficial start of summer and we have so many different types of products available,” said Klos. “Whether you’re looking for knock-out roses, geraniums, azaleas, hydrangeas or even something unique like a tropical plant, Mother’s Day is the perfect way to look ahead to the summer season.”

Market Basket is a family-owned business with four Illinois locations in Edwardsville, O'Fallon, Godfrey and Troy and the newest location, in St. Peter's, Missouri.

