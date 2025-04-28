Our Daily Show Interview! Andy Klos- Joes Market Basket

GODFREY/EDWARDSVILLE - Joe’s Market Basket has the plants and advice you need for a successful garden.

With locations in Godfrey and Edwardsville, Joe’s Market Basket is a garden and landscape center with a wide selection of herbs, vegetables, perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs. Andy Klos stopped by “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello to share some tips on how to prepare and sustain your plants this spring.

“We are absolutely bursting at the seams,” Klos said. “I think people are just excited to see the sunshine, just as you and I are. It was kind of a nasty winter and rainy spring. Everything’s just going out the door. People are really getting their vegetable gardens going, herbs, their annuals planted. We have a huge, huge selection of spring annuals and perennials just ready to go in your pots and in your yards.”

At this point in the spring, most people are planting their plants and gearing up for their summer gardens. The staff at Joe’s Market Basket stands by the April 15 rule, which says most plants are ready to be planted after April 15.

While it’s generally safe to plant your plants after this mid-April mark, Klos reminds people to pay attention to the weather, as spring can be unpredictable. Any tropicals should be brought inside if the temperature drops below 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

He added that it is unlikely we will see another frost, but if we do have a late April or early May frost, you can protect your plants by throwing a sheet over them. Covering the plant with a five-gallon bucket is another option for taller plants, like tomato plants, to avoid breakage.

Most people are currently in the process of planting and fertilizing their plants. Klos encourages people to focus on fertilization at this point in the season.

“Put a nice little spring fertilizer, and that’s going to help it establish a root system and kind of start greening that stuff up as well,” he explained. “Fertilizing, weed preventers, that’s kind of what we’re doing right now to kind of get us through the spring and the hot summer months.”

Klos noted that staff members are eager to help customers through the process of preparing their gardens. Joe’s Market Basket has been active for over 50 years now, and they are happy to help people with whatever issues or questions that arise.

Klos suggests bringing a picture of your space to the garden center and sharing your vision with a staff member, who can help you decide what plants you need and guide you through the process of purchasing and planting them.

The business also offers delivery services six days a week, and they have a special tree planting service for customers who’d like a little extra help getting their trees and shrubs started. Klos emphasized the store’s focus on providing the best service for customers year-round, but especially during this planting season.

“We’re definitely here to help,” he said. “I couldn’t be more happy with our staff. Our staff has been very, very loyal to us. They’re really here to help our customers.”

For more information about Joe’s Market Basket and their services, you can visit their official website at JoesMarketBasket.com. Stop by their Godfrey location at 6015 Humbert Road or their Edwardsville location at 447 S. Buchanan Street to pick up your plants today.