EDWARDSVILLE – Joel Quirin had quite the day against Greenville this past week and he will be a mainstay for the Tigers at the plate this season.

The Edwardsville senior second baseman went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a sacrifice fly, four RBIs and a run scored last Tuesday as the Tigers went on to take a 12-1, four-and-a-half inning win over the Comets at Tom Pile Field.

“I was able to jump on their fastballs; they were leaving them over the plate. All I had to do was smack it around a little bit,” Quirin said following the game. “Those two runs (the Tigers scored) in the first really helped us as a set place; then we put up five, three and two. We're hitting the ball pretty well right now, squaring a lot of balls up and getting runners into scoring position to be able to drive them in.”

Quirin was happy how the Tigers have been performing to date.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These guys are great and it's good to be able to come out and to be able to have the opportunity to drive in those four runs," he said about his outing last week.

Edwardsville defeated a pair of good teams early this season, Plainfield South and Joliet Catholic.

“Coming into those games, we were confident that we were going to be able to put the ball in play,” Quirin said, “get runners on base and we came out on top both games, just putting the ball in play and finding gaps – just playing out game.”

The Tiger pitching has also be a big factor in their good start. “Andrew Yancik, Kade Burns – those guys are doing great,” Quirin said. "They're doing really well and throwing strikes.

“We've got some of the better pitchers around; I like the way they take care of business out there and battle.”

More like this: