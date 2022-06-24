OMAHA, NEB. – To help drive Scooter’s Coffee's intentional expansion goals, brand excellence, and exceptional franchise support, Joe Thornton has joined the company leadership team as President, a new role at the rapidly growing drive-thru coffee chain.

“Scooter's Coffee is expanding rapidly, and we are well on our way to opening over 1,000 stores. By the end of 2022, Scooter's Coffee will have over 600 stores open across 26 states and five distribution centers operating, including our newest in Atlanta. We also have a growing consumer packaged goods and ready-to-drink business with Scooter’s Coffee products in over 1,000 retail locations,” said Todd Graeve, Chief Executive Officer of Scooter’s Coffee. “As we continue to scale a course of rapid growth and deepen connections with our valued customers, we welcome Joe Thornton to our dynamic leadership team at Scooter’s Coffee.”

With more than 38 years of experience in operations, new store expansion, marketing/branding, employee development, franchising, and store optimization, Thornton has led some of the fastest-growing companies over the years, including Starbucks, Jamba Juice, Blockbuster, and, most recently, HMSHost.

As a Senior Vice President at Starbucks with the responsibility for well over 2,000 stores, he led the drive-thru team at Starbucks with a focus on speed. As Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for HMSHost, Thornton led more than 1,500 food and beverage locations in North America, partnered with more than 300 brands, and engaged more than 30,000 associates across HMSHost restaurants. At Jamba Juice, Thornton was Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer where he led strong business optimization and sales based on speed, taste, and friendliness.

As founder of Vizzionnary Brands, Joe consulted with businesses and authored two books: “The Power of Or: Choosing and Doing What Matters Most,” released in 2020, and “The Hostility of Change: Breaking Through Deep-Seated Barriers,” published in 2021.

“In the midst of a rapid growth season, Joe and our outstanding leadership team will continue to build lasting relationships and uphold the manner in which we want to conduct business and deliver an excellent customer experience…through our core values and brand promise,” said Graeve. “We look forward to continuing to provide amazing drinks along with fast and friendly service to our loyal and new customers.”

About Scooter’s Coffee

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and the company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility, and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise often recited to franchisees, customers and employees are: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.

Scooter’s Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase nationwide, approaching 600 stores in 26 states. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation.

