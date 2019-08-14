HARDIN - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday the Joe Paige Bridge is now open.

The Joe Paige Bridge closed the first of June after the Illinois River breached the Nutwood Levee. The bridge closure placed a traffic strain on Calhoun County residents since that time, so the bridge being open received strong community reaction. Calhoun County officials now hope businesses on that side of the river can get back to normal flow.

"For the next 48 hours the Kampsville and Brussels Ferry will still run two ferries and after that, they will go back to running one ferry," the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

