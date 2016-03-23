St. Louis Baseball Weekly would like to express our thoughts and prayers to the family of Joe Garagiola, who passed away today.

Born February 12, 1926 in St. Louis, Garagiola grew up on The Hill across the street from his lifelong friend and fellow Hall of Famer, Yogi Berra.

Garagiola hit .257 with 42 home runs during nine seasons in the big leagues–six years were with his hometown team, which included being the catcher on the 1946 St. Louis Cardinals World Championship team. He also played for the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, and New York Giants.

Garagiola later moved behind the microphone and had a 57 year broadcasting career which included Wrestling at the Chase, What’s My Line, The Today Show, and MLB’s Game of the Week. In 1991, he was received the Ford Frick Award and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

When the Arizona Diamondbacks came into existence, Garagiola served as one of the team’s broadcasters until he retired.

He was also very passionate and involved in raising awareness about the dangers of chewing tobacco.

Sad day for our family. But much strength in how many people care. Thanks to all. Joe and Yogi together again. pic.twitter.com/aHV0cWQESH — Steve Garagiola (@SteveGaragiola) March 23, 2016

photo credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports