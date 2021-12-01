ALTON - Jody Woods of the Inpatient Pharmacy (holding plaque) is Alton Memorial Hospital’s December Employee of the Month. Jody received the honor Dec. 1 from, left to right, Kelly Mueller and Megan Flowers of the Pharmacy and AMH President Dave Braasch.

Jody has been a pharmacy technician at AMH for 16 years. Her co-workers say that “Jody takes pride in her work and is accurate, efficient, and flexible. Jody is a true team player. Within the last year, she volunteered to cover the midnight technician shift for several months when there was a gap in the schedule. She will stay until the job is done correctly.

Jody demonstrates much autonomy and critical thinking. She is pleasant, helpful, and cheerful. Jody’s attention to detail and impressive work ethic make her an advocate for patient safety. Jody is an asset to the pharmacy department and AMH.”

