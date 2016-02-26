Name: Jocelyn Marie Graham

Parents: Tasha and Mark Graham

Weight: 9 lbs. 4 oz.

Length: 21 inches

Date of Birth: December 24, 2015

Time of Birth: 9:26 p.m.

Hospital: OSF St Anthony's

Siblings: Jordan (11), Carson (4), Brennan (2)

Grandparents:Richard and Donna Graham of Godfrey and Georgetta Sanders of Alton.

