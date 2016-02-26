Jocelyn Marie Graham Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Jocelyn Marie Graham Parents: Tasha and Mark Graham Weight: 9 lbs. 4 oz. Length: 21 inches Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Date of Birth: December 24, 2015 Time of Birth: 9:26 p.m. Hospital: OSF St Anthony's Siblings: Jordan (11), Carson (4), Brennan (2) Grandparents:Richard and Donna Graham of Godfrey and Georgetta Sanders of Alton. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending