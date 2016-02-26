Jocelyn Marie Graham
Name: Jocelyn Marie Graham
Parents: Tasha and Mark Graham
Weight: 9 lbs. 4 oz.
Length: 21 inches
Date of Birth: December 24, 2015
Time of Birth: 9:26 p.m.
Hospital: OSF St Anthony's
Siblings: Jordan (11), Carson (4), Brennan (2)
Grandparents:Richard and Donna Graham of Godfrey and Georgetta Sanders of Alton.
