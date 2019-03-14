CHICAGO–Unemployment rates increased over-the-year in January in thirteen of Illinois’s metropolitan areas, and decreased in one, according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Data also show nonfarm jobs increased in eleven of the metropolitan areas.

“It’s encouraging to see that payrolls continue to increase in most metro areas across the state” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “Industries like educational and health services, trade, transportation, and manufacturing are seeing strong growth and we look forward to continuing to build on that foundation.”

Illinois businesses added jobs in eleven metro areas, with the largest percentage increases in: Lake-Kenosha (+2.8%, +11,500), Peoria (+2.6%, +4,400) and Carbondale-Marion (+2.2%, +1,200). The metro areas showing an over-the-year decrease in total nonfarm jobs were Danville (-2.2%, -600), Bloomington (-1.8%, -1,600) and the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.6%, -1,400).

The industry sectors recording job growth in the majority of metro areas included Manufacturing (11 of 14), Professional and Business Services (10 of 14), Mining and Construction (9 of 14), Leisure and Hospitality (9 of 14), Financial Activities (8 of 14) and Education and Health Services (8 of 14).

Not seasonally adjusted data compares January 2019 with January 2018. The not seasonally adjusted Illinois rate was 5.3 percent in January 2019 and stood at 12.2 percent at its peak in this economic cycle in January 2010. Nationally, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in January 2019 and 10.6 percent in January 2010 at its peak. The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and looking for work and is not tied to collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Area employers advertised for 6,900 openings in January and approximately 71 percent sought full-time employment, according to Help Wanted Online data compiled by the Conference Board. It is a global, independent business membership and research association. Employers actually need more workers than the help wanted ad indicates because some industries, such as construction, typically do not advertise job openings.

Article continues after sponsor message

The January 2019 unemployment rate for the Illinois Section of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area was 5.7 percent, an increase of (0.7%) from the January 2018 rate of 5.0 percent. The data is not seasonally adjusted.

The number of employed individuals decreased by -1,742 to 323,391 in January 2019 from 325,133 in January 2018. The labor force increased by +676 to 343,049 in January 2019 from 342,373 in January 2018. In January 2019, there were 19,658 unemployed people in the labor force. This is an increase of +2,418 compared to the January 2018 total unemployed, 17,240.

Over the year, nonfarm payrolls decreased by (-1,400).

Employment increased in Manufacturing (+500), Mining and Construction (+400), Professional and Business Services (+200), and Government (+100).

Decreases in employment over the year included Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-1,600), Educational and Health Services (-300), Information (-200), Financial Activities (-200), Wholesale Services (-100), Retail Trade (-100), and Other Services (-100).

Leisure and Hospitality employment remained stable with no change over the year.

Note:

Monthly 2018 unemployment rates and total non-farm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2019, as required by the U.S. Dept. of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) . Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.

Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. LWA— Local Workforce Area 21 is composed of Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Morgan, Scott and

Shelby Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 22 is composed of Bond and Madison Counties.

LWA— Local Workforce Area 24 is composed of Clinton, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington Counties.

More like this: