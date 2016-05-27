EAST ALTON, IL - Joann Barton, senior vice president for TheBANK of Edwardsville, has been selected as the 2016-2017 chair for the auxiliary board of directors of United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Southwest Illinois Division. Barton has been a strong supporter of United Way for more than 13 years. She succeeds Bret Mayberry, vice president of retail banking at Liberty Bank, who held the chair position for the past two years.

Barton served as the 2014 campaign chair for United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division, raising more than $1.76 million to help local people. She has been a United Way auxiliary board of directors and executive committee member since 2011, served as the board vice chair in 2015 and as a campaign team member since 2013. Barton led the allocations process as the community investment chair in 2012, community response fund chair in 2013 and has been an allocations volunteer since 2003. With her new appointment as the auxiliary board chair, Barton will also serve on United Way of Greater St. Louis’ overall board of directors.

“United Way is incredibly valuable to this community, providing critical funding and support to local health and human service agencies along with their own innovative programs like Community Christmas and the 2-1-1 helpline,” Barton said. “I’m honored to lead the charge as board chair for an organization that is truly invested in helping local people live their best possible lives.”

“Joann is a tremendous leader in this community,” said Dayna Stock, United Way’s vice president of regions and special initiatives. “Her drive and determination to help people are unmatched. In everything she does, she takes great care and precision to make sure United Way continues to excel at its mission of helping people.”

About Joann Barton

As senior vice president for TheBANK of Edwardsville, Barton manages The Investor Group at TheBANK, which houses the trust department and brokerages division. The Investor Group handles all wealth management and investment advisory activities for the company, providing financial services to individuals, business owners and institutional clients.

Barton is active in the community, serving as a member of the Edwardsville Rotary Club, Estate Planning Council of St. Louis, Employee Benefit Association of St. Louis and the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Specialists. She previously served as a board member and vice president of finance for Lewis and Clark Council, Inc. Boy Scouts of America and as a board member and treasurer for YMCA of Edwardsville.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Quincy University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Barton holds a Trust Certification from the American Bankers Association and is a certified Employee Benefit Specialist from the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plan Specialists.

She and her husband reside in Edwardsville with their two children.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. Located throughout 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois, United Way helps one in three people in the region build a foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

