ALTON – Jerry and Jaime Dwiggins, of Godfrey, took first place in the Junior League of Greater Alton’s 2017 Bowling Tournament fundraiser last month.

Stacy Vambaketes, of Godfrey, and Stephanie Preston, of Alton, took second place in the Scotch doubles tournament, followed by Jeff Link, of Godfrey, and Steve Brinkman, of Alton, in third. The tournament was held Saturday, June 10, at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

The tournament, hosted for the fourth year, raised funds for the Junior League of Greater Alton, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Proceeds are used to fund JLGA’s Family Literacy project, as well as the organization’s various Community Outreach volunteering efforts.

“Turnout was great this year, and everyone had a lot of fun,” said Jill Tueth, JLGA Bowling Tournament Committee Chair. “I just want to thank everyone who helped make this fundraiser a success – especially Bowl Haven, for letting us use their fantastic venue again this year.”

JLGA hosts several fundraisers each year to support the organization’s efforts, which include training and empowering women leaders through volunteerism in the community. In addition to an issue based community impact project, JLGA members also take part in various volunteer efforts throughout the community each year, including, most recently, Bucket Brigade and the First Presbyterian Church’s Saturday Cafe.

The Junior League of Greater Alton, established in 1952, is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to empowering women and making the community in and around the Riverbend a better place for a diverse population of children and their families. Upon researching the area’s needs, JLGA most recently teamed up with Lewis and Clark Community College’s GED program to help improve family literacy in the region. JLGA is a chapter of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. and is dedicated to the training and development of local women leaders and volunteers making an impact in the community. To learn more, visit www.juniorleaguealton.org.

