EAST ALTON - JJ Thermo's announced today that with "heavy hearts" the business has decided to close its doors on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Joe's Pizza will be the new business in the JJ Thermo's spot at Eastgate Plaza in 2022. More on that in a separate story.

JJ Thermo's is located at 17 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton.

"JJ Thermo's would like to thank everyone for their patronage over the last three years," the owners said in an announcement. "We joined Eastgate Plaza during its renovation and are proud to have been a part of it."

Joe's Pizza will open in the old JJ Thermo's space in March 2022.

"We will be closed Monday, December 27, 2021, and reopen Tuesday, December 28, 2021, and the remainder of the week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day," the JJ Thermo's owners said. "For those with gift cards, we encourage you to use those this week.

"Thank you again for all your support and kindness."

Interview with Todd Kennedy, Eastgate Plaza owner, about Joe's Pizza location there in a separate story.

