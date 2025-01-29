GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon residents will have a new “freaky fast” food option in the near future, as the village welcomes a future Jimmy John's location to Meridian Plaza.

The new sub stop will serve as a core tenant occupying the corner space of a multi-business building slated for development in Meridian Plaza. In addition to drive-thru and pickup windows for Jimmy John's, renderings of the building show spaces for two smaller retail stores, though exactly which businesses will occupy them has not yet been announced.

The multi-business building will be constructed in Lot 7 towards the northwestern corner of Meridian Plaza, near the intersection of North Meridian Road and Magnolia Drive.

Map Loading...

Article continues after sponsor message

Community Development Director Erika Heil wrote in a memo to Mayor Bob Marcus and Village Administrator Jamie Bowden that MKSK Holdings will oversee construction of the 5,700 square-foot building. 33 new parking spaces, including two spaces compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), will be constructed for the site.

Justin Venvertloh with Thouvenot, Wade & Moerchen (TWM) Inc. (the firm which prepared the building site plan) shared a few more details about the project at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting.

“The architecture will be similar in nature to the existing retail buildings are currently constructed and operating in this development,” Venvertloh said. “It will have a pickup window on the western side along Meridian Road.”

With the site plan receiving unanimous Village Board approval, construction on the multi-business building including Jimmy John’s is set to move forward, though an exact completion date is unknown.

In other village development news, Glen Carbon will also welcome the state’s first-ever Dutch Bros Coffee location to Orchard Town Center after village trustees unanimously approved a drive-thru site plan. More details are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

More like this: