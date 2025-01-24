ALTON - Jillian Dwiggins is the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Nobody puts together a more successful combination of A's, strikes and goals than the most recent Remarkable Redbird, sophomore Jillian Dwiggins.

Jillian is in her second year of varsity bowling and is a leader of the Redbird bowling team that placed fourth at the recent Southwestern Conference Tournament. She ranked sixth of all individual bowlers in the Southwestern Conference earlier this year.

Jillian went to the state tournament during middle school and also last year as a freshman. Her individual highlights this year was bowling a 299 game, just one pin short of a perfect game of 12 strikes in a row.

Jillian, who bowled in her first tournament when she was 8 years old, gives a lot of credit to her parents who have been avid bowlers themselves. With Jillian's talents and interest in bowling, her parents were able to introduce her to the Junior Bowling Club of St. Louis, a club that travels around the metro St. Louis area for meets.

Jillian has also been a member of the Junior Board of the JBC for three years, where input is shared with adults from the members of the Junior Board on how to set up tournaments. One idea the junior board came up with was to have bowlers compete against each other by skill level, rather than age.

Jillian also looks forward to going back to the Junior Gold Tournament, which will be held this year in Green Bay, Wisc. Last year it was held in Michigan where she placed 86th out of 300 girls and called the tournament, "the most fun she's had in her entire life" in seeing all of the participants at the event.

When the weather starts warming up, Jillian will step away from the lanes and onto the pitch for another season as a returning member of the varsity Lady Redbird soccer team. Jillian also plays club soccer for the National Academy League who travel across the Midwest for games during their season.

Jillian described herself during a recent conversation as "a student before an athlete." When she is not knocking down pins or putting goals into the back of the net, Jillian is also a proud member of the Redbird Math team as well as the Biology Club and Spanish Club. Jillian has had straight A's throughout her academic career through grade school, middle school and into Alton High School and is currently on high honor roll.

She is currently taking engineering classes and wishes to be a mechanical engineer upon completion of college. Jillian is currently considering over two dozen colleges to attend with hopes of getting both academic and athletic scholarships.

When Jillian is not at a competition, she is usually practicing bowling or soccer. She also enjoys running in trying to stay fit for soccer season and also likes math and reading.

