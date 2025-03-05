ALTON - Jillian Dwiggins is a well-rounded student with big plans for the future.

For her hard work, Jillian Dwiggins is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Dwiggins is only a sophomore at Alton High School, but she has already made an impact as an involved, responsible, and dedicated student. She is an active member of the Spanish Club, Biology Club, AACE and Focus Group. She has also participated on the math team since she was a middle schooler.

Dwiggins is a multisport student athlete, playing on the varsity bowling and soccer teams. It takes a lot of responsibility and passion to balance her academics with her sports and extracurriculars, but she makes it look effortless.

Outside of school, Dwiggins works as a referee. She enjoys spending time with kids, whether she’s babysitting or helping them improve their sports skills. She also plays club soccer and runs regularly to stay in shape.

She enjoys solving math problems and doing research in her free time, which bodes well for her plans after graduation. Dwiggins has an exciting future ahead of her, and her teachers and loved ones know she can accomplish it.

“I would like to go to college, study mechanical engineering, and play sports in college as well,” she said.

Congratulations to Jillian for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

