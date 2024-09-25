PIASA - Jillian Adams is only a junior at Southwestern High School, but she has already been recognized as a strong student and community member.

For her hard work, Jillian Adams is a Student of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Adams has spent the last three years as a member of the school’s Drama Club. She loves participating in their productions every year, and she plans to continue her membership in the club throughout the rest of her high school career.

She also recently joined color guard, which has been a fun addition to her schedule. Adams loves the challenge of color guard and the joys of working with her team. It has already been a great football season this year, and she can’t wait to continue cheering on the Piasa Birds.

In her free time, Adams enjoys experimenting with her makeup and hair. She is a creative individual who appreciates the art behind makeup and hairstyling, and she has a lot of fun trying out new looks.

Adams lives by the idea that you should own who you are, and she has an important piece of advice for others.

“Don't be afraid to be who you actually are,” she said.

Congratulations to Jillian for this recognition from Southwestern High School!

