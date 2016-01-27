GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce that Jill Gobert has been hired as its Chief Development Officer. Gobert has an extensive background in development and fundraising, working at the university and college level for over 15 years as well as spending time as a volunteer fundraiser for many local nonprofits in southern Illinois.

She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and Master of Business Administration, both from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Jill received top academic honors while at SIU and is a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Honors Society. She has a passion for community involvement and youth development spending time as a middle school band booster president, high school athletic booster, youth exchange coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carbondale, as well as a Girl Scout troop leader in southern Illinois. She is an avid dog lover and has adopted her last three dogs from the Jackson County Human Shelter.

As a child growing up in Minnesota, Jill was very active in her local Girl Scout troop.

“I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful organization that is Building girls of Courage, Confidence and Character who make the world a better place. As a former member and a leader, I know what a positive impact Girl Scouts can have on an individual girl as well as the community as a whole,” Gobert said. Jill resides in Carbondale with her husband, Daniel, and her daughter Megan. Her two sons (David and Steven) are attending college in the area as well. The family will be transitioning to Webster Groves in the near future.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a high-capacity Girl Scout council serving approximately 13,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 ½ counties in southern Illinois.

The mission of Girl Scouting states: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts is the world's pre-eminent organization dedicated solely to girls - all girls - where, in an accepting and nurturing environment, girls build character and skills for success in the real world. In partnership with committed adults, girls develop qualities that will serve them all their lives - like strong values, social conscience, and conviction about their own potential and self-worth.

Today’s Girl Scouts not only enjoy camping and crafts, but they also explore math and science and learn about diversity, good citizenship, leadership and teamwork. Girl Scouting is the place where girls experience the fun, friendship and power of girls together.

Girl Scouting has inspired more than 50 million girls and women since its founding in 1912.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by various United Ways throughout the region. Girl Scouts is a Proud Partner of United Way.

For more information, please call Jay Strobel at 618.692.0692.

